Mexico City.- The President AMLO reported that his government is already preparing a program to boost agricultural production, promoting self-sufficiency in Mexico due to the increase in inflation in the country.

As part of the strategy in the face of the global economic crisis that was unleashed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the war between Ukraine and Russia, Andrés Manuel López Obrador anticipated a series of five regional meetings with farmers to promote the self-supply in Mexico.

“Sowing to be self-sufficient, so that we are not so affected by world inflation and the best thing is to promote productive activity, sowing rice, corn, wheat. Encourage producers and support us with those who work in rural areas, so that we all think that it is better to produce what we consume,” declared the federal president.

Starting this Friday, the first meetings with Mexican producers will be held in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León; that same day in Guadalajara, Jalisco; on Saturday in Veracruz and Puebla; and will conclude on Sunday with a meeting in Mexico City.

“We want to launch a campaign for production, especially for self-consumption, we want to prepare ourselves,” Andrés Manuel mentioned for the recent news about the increase in inflation during the month of April in Mexico.

Inflation rising

The rate of inflation in mexico rose in April to 7.68%, its highest level since January 2001, after an increase in prices in the fourth month of the year of 0.54% compared to the previous month driven by food and livestock, reported this Monday the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (inegi).

“In April 2022, annual general inflation was 7.68%, showing a monthly increase of 0.54%,” Inegi president Graciela Márquez said on Twitter.

In April 2021, just one year ago, there was a monthly increase of 0.33% in the consumer price index (CPI), bringing inflation to 6.08%.

The annual data for April also represents an increase compared to March, when inflation was 7.45% year-on-year.

The underlying price index, considered a better parameter to measure the general shortage because it eliminates items with high volatility in their prices, increased 0.78% monthly and left the annual rate at 7.22%, Inegi said in a statement. .