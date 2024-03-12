The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has announced that the Mexican Government is carrying out an investigation into the disappearance of journalist Jaime Barrera, a news anchor in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

“We have information, he is a journalist from Jalisco, host of a television program, a colleague from the movement, he is his father, and we are already working,” said the president in his morning press conference at the National Palace.

Jaime Barrera, a renowned local journalist from N+ on Televisa Guadalajara, has disappeared in circumstances that have generated great concern, as reported by his family and various civil organizations this Tuesday.

Barrera's daughter, Itzul Barrera, who is also national advisor of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), posted a heartbreaking message on Facebook, pleading for help to find her father, whom she describes as “the best journalist in Jalisco.”

Barrera was last seen on Monday at 2:00 p.m. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has announced its involvement in the investigation of the case.

The governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, revealed that Barrera did not show up for his newscast on Monday and that his family has not had contact with him since noon.

“We are dedicated to finding his whereabouts. Personally, I am closely following this matter and all agencies are working together to resolve it,” the state president said on his social networks.

Authorities reportedly found the journalist's car abandoned in the Fovissste Sector I neighborhood, in the municipality of Zapopan, in the metropolitan area of ​​Guadalajara.

However, so far, the researchers have not provided more details about this finding.