Mexico.- This Wednesday the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) public in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) on decree that opens the door to legalize chocolate cars in ten entities of the Mexican Republic.

The validity of the program that will facilitate foreign vehicles extends from January 19 to June 20 and includes units that arrived until October 19, 2021 in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Michoacán, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Sonora and Tamaulipas.

To take advantage of the decree and regularize cars chocolate It is vitally important to meet the requirements: that the vehicle is more than 8 years old, that they are not sports or luxury, that they comply with mechanical and/or environmental protection regulations, that they are not stolen or linked to any other crime.

The Mexican government requests collaboration from owners, state and federal authorities to regularize the around 2 million foreign cars that circulate without registration in the Public Vehicle Registry.

The legal importation of these units must be carried out with the customs offices corresponding and It will cost 2,500 pesos. Mexicans, around 125 US dollars, which will be used to pave municipalities of the entities included in the decree.

Regularizing chocolate cars is intended, according to the AMLO government, to control the high rates of insecurity and give certainty to the owners of vehicles purchased in the United States and Canada, two of the country’s main trading partners.

