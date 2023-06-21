The Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport (SICT) has announced a proposal by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to extend the term of entry into force of the Decree that establishes the closure of air cargo transport operations at the International Airport of Mexico City “Benito Juarez”.

In this way, search extend the period from 108 business days to 148 business dayss.

The announcement was made after various working groups carried out between the aeronautical authority and the concessionary and permit companies in charge of providing the national and international air cargo service.

The purpose of these meetings was to ensure the proper conclusion of the actions necessary to Comply with the closure of cargo operations at the Mexico City air terminal.

The amending Decree, which has been made public by the National Commission for Regulatory Improvement (CONAMER), establishes that national and foreign cargo airlines that originally had a deadline of July 7 of this year to transfer their operations outside the AICMthey will now have a new deadline: September 1, 2023.

The purpose of this extension is to guarantee compliance with the necessary technical and operational conditions, as well as guarantee maximum operational security for the concessionaire and permit companies that provide air cargo transportation services, both nationally and internationally, during the relocation process. of your operations.

This measure seeks to provide the necessary time for cargo airlines to adequately transition their operations to new facilities, thus ensuring an orderly and safe process, said the SICT.

This decision seeks to avoid any negative impact on the quality of service and guarantee the continuity of air cargo transport operations in an efficient and effective manner.

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation expressed its commitment to work in collaboration with the companies involved to facilitate a successful transition and minimize any possible inconvenience during this relocation process.