A total 208.6 million pesos for health programs allocated by the federal government, headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in this 2024, whose budget is the minimum for the safe abortion for which Puebla has already been included, with 1.6 million pesos.

Following the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation’s (SCJN) ruling that requires the public health system to provide women and pregnant people with access to safe abortions, the government of Puebla has designated seven hospitals for this practice.

However, on March 21, 2024, Marisol Calva, advisor to the state administration revealed that in the clinics of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) Puebla is where people most refuse to practice it.

According to the Citizen Observatory of Sexual and Reproductive Rights (Odesyr), only at the Women’s Hospital The abortion service was being carried out although only to non-beneficiaries, This is despite the fact that the state government had announced a list of hospitals due to an injunction won by feminists and civil organizations.

This year 2024, among the health programs to which the federation allocates resources from a budget of 208.6 million pesos, the section on safe abortion already appears, according to the agreement between the federation and the local government that was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

The total resources for the Puebla clinics that carry out this practice, which are seven, and for the accompanying subprograms is one million 634 thousand 34 pesos and 13.8 million pesos for maternal health. Hospitals that can be visited are as follows:

Tehuacán Hospital Clinic (ISSSTE)

Teziutlán Hospital Clinic (ISSSTE)

Huauchinango Hospital Clinic (ISSSTE)

General Hospital No. 20 “La Margarita” (IMSS)

General Hospital Zone No. 35 of Cuautlancingo (IMSS)

ISSSTE Specialty Hospital

Women’s Hospital, run by the state agency.

Abortion decriminalized in Puebla

On Monday, July 22, in Puebla, it was approved that voluntary abortion up to the 12th week of pregnancy will no longer be a crime thanks to its decriminalization by the local Congress. With this decision, there are now 14 states in Mexico where reproductive rights are protected through legal, safe and free abortion.

