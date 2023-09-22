Good news, inflation continues to decline, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador celebrated this Friday, who highlighted .

It is going down, yes, a little now, but fortunately it continues to go down and this is very good because there may be better income, better salaries, but if there is a shortage, the income does not yield

This must be kept under control, said the chief executive, which has to do with the Bank of Mexico and “they are doing it very well.”

He pointed out that another job that the Bank of Mexico has to do is promote growth, in addition to controlling inflation.

And we have respected the autonomy of the Bank of Mexico and we are going to continue doing so, the Tabasco native pointed out.

Inflation in Mexico slows down

The National Consumer Price Index (INPC) of Mexico registered a variation of 0.25 percent in the first half of September 2023, bringing general annual inflation to 4.44 percent.

This result is lower than that of the previous fortnight (0.41 percent) and that of the same fortnight in 2022 (8.76 percent).

The underlying price index, which excludes the prices of agricultural and energy products, increased 0.27 percent at a biweekly rate and 5.78 percent at an annual rate.

For its part, the non-core price index showed an increase of 0.19 percent fortnightly and 0.48 percent at an annual rate.

Within the underlying index, at a biweekly rate, the prices of merchandise grew 0.21 percent and those of services, 0.34 percent.

Within the non-core index, at a biweekly rate, the prices of agricultural products rose 0.54 percent and those of energy and tariffs authorized by the government fell 0.13 percent.

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) has indicated that it expects general inflation to average 3.4 percent in 2023.

However, Banxico has warned that the international environment remains complex, with inflationary pressures coming from the war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China.

These factors could generate a greater risk that inflation in Mexico will remain at high levels.