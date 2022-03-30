President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announces that after April 10, when the mandate revocation process concludes, he will send a constitutional electoral reform initiative that will propose that the INE councilors and the magistrates of the Electoral Tribunal be elected by the population. , by direct vote, in order to put an end to electoral fraud.

The proposal will come at a difficult time for the government of the Fourth Transformation, in which the votes to approve the electricity reform, which is expected to be put to a vote before April 15, are not yet guaranteed, due to the fact that a compact opposition bloc has been formed. , made up of PRI, PAN and PRD supporters who anticipate that they will vote against. There are multi-million dollar interests at stake.

The morenistas and the INE have sustained a constant war that began when the councilors headed by Lorenzo Córdova and Ciro Murayama resorted to federal protection to avoid lowering their salaries or managing a more austere budget, which intensified when for minor reasons they canceled the registration of the candidates for governors of Guerrero, Salgado Macedonio, and of Michoacán, Raúl Morón; then when they also reduced the multiple delegations to Morena.

AMLO himself accuses that the Federal Electoral Tribunal, controlled by Calderonistas, plays along with the INE and both have become a kind of opposition party and, therefore, that a general clean-up is required. He proposes that the three powers of the union propose 60 candidates, from which the new councilors and magistrates would come out and those who obtained the most votes would preside. That the quotas to the political parties through which the current councilors were elected end.

From the INE they counterattack that they are the guarantors of democracy, that López Obrador and Morena constantly violate the law and that they intend to establish a dictatorship. It remains to be seen how much consensus the presidential proposal achieves to totally change the electoral bodies, and from now on it appears that the reform would be approved until after September because the current session is about to conclude, unless it is approved on a fast track.

Potpourri. The Secretary for Women, María Teresa Guerra, will undertake a tour of all the municipalities to reinforce the municipal institutes and reduce the lack of budgetary protection in which they find themselves and which limits the performance of their work. She will seek to speak with the mayors so that they give them more support. It also detected that the largest number of complaints received by Cepavif, through 911, reports that the women’s aggressors are under the influence of some drug or intoxication, for which they will undertake a campaign to prevent additions in homes. and in classrooms.

WEEKLY. It will be until today from 9:00 am when Governor Rubén Rocha’s weekly conference will be held. You have to be aware of what new announcements he will make.

“Aggressions against women are under the influence of drugs”, Teresa Guerra, Secretary for Women