AMLO supports Rocha. And now that? ANDhe conflict of the State against the UAS was put by the governor before López Obrador. “They refuse to make the resources transparent,” he told her. “They don’t allow you to audit them,” she assured him. and he He asked for their consent to remove “chieftaincy and corruption” from the UAS. Governor Rubén Rocha Moya did not beat around the bush. In the private meeting with national servants and federal program officials, held yesterday in Room 53 of the SNTE. Rocha Moya assured that he “is aware that there is corruption there. They are mismanaging resources and we cannot allow it”. The president’s response, not in his speech but in a separate interview, was that he supports the governor. “I believe that Rubén (Rocha Moya) will be able to resolve well with dialogue, without allowing corruption and at the same time respecting autonomy.”

The accolade is understood and is even logical. And it is part of the university warning that is in place throughout the country that the Federal Government is after the universities. Today is that of Sinaloa, tomorrow others will follow. And now, what’s next? Stop the rector Jesús Madueña? Encourage shock groups inside the UAS? WhyIn the case of a possible political alliance between Morena and the PAS for the 2024 elections, the president himself sounded more than prudent. “It is an issue that corresponds to the State.” It will be necessary to see what role the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, who had intervened as a kind of mediator in the conflict, now has. And with the encouragement that he did not escalate to the president. The subject becomes more and more delicate.

What is the president afraid of? It is the question that arises the secrecy that occurred during his visit to Sinaloa. From the outset, the agenda was hidden at all times. Her arrival in Culiacán changed at the last minute and she arrived aboard an Air Force plane. The place of the meeting with servants of the nation and officials was behind closed doors. His visit to southern Sinaloa was aboard a helicopter and he alone was taken by vehicle to the El Cid hotel, where he stayed overnight. It would be the “cramp” that the protesters in Ciudad Juárez gave him, more than annoyed by the death of the 39 undocumented immigrants. In Sinaloa, the demonstrations were already waiting for him. Annoying farmers. Concerned fishermen. Merchants with the burden of the shortage that threatens their economy. Why did President López Obrador really come to Sinaloa?

touched him Governor Rubén Rocha Moya to give the news to farmers about the purchase of one million tons of corn. The president authorized it. And the agreed price is 6 thousand 965 pesos per ton. An announcement so important that it should have been given in another setting and witnessed by the farmers. In the demonstration that farmers held yesterday in the Costa Rican quota booth, there they established that a price of 7,000 pesos is being demanded for corn and 8,000 pesos for wheat.

