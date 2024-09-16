A few days before the end of his presidency, Andrés Manuel López Obrador carries out Tonight is the last Cry of Independence of September 15, one of the most important civic acts in Mexico.
He The event is held in the Zócalo of Mexico Cityan emblematic place for national festivities, representing one of the most emblematic acts of his administration.
He is accompanied by Claudia Sheinbaum, the next president of Mexico. As is tradition, at 11:00 p.m. central time the bell is rung, thus beginning the ceremonial cry in honor of the nation.
This event captures the attention and fervor of both the authorities present and the citizens.
This was AMLO’s last cry:
After the flag delivery, AMLO made his speech:
“Mexicans, men and women,
Long live independence
Long live Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla
Long live Josefa Ortiz de Dominguez
Long live Ignacio Allende
Long live Leona Vicario
Long live Jose Maria Morelos y Pavon
Long live Vicente Guerrero
Long live the anonymous heroines and heroes
Long live freedom
Long live equality
Long live justice
Long live democracy
Long live our sovereignty
Long live universal brotherhood
Mexicans, let corruption die
Death to greed
Death to racism
Death to discrimination
Long live love
Long live Mexican workers who are among the best in the world
Long live our migrant brothers
Long live indigenous peoples
Long live the cultural greatness of Mexico
Long live all Mexicans
Long live the Fourth Transformation
Long live Mexico
Long live Mexico
“Long live Mexico.”
After the Vivas, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador rang the bell, waved the flag and sang the National Anthem. Accompanying him at his side was his wife, Beatriz Gutierrez Muller.
The event was followed by fireworks, mariachi music and later the music of the Banda MS, originally from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, who played “El Sinaloense”.
Banda MS was followed by more traditional Mexican songs, in front of a packed Zócalo in Mexico City, full of Mexicans and tourists enjoying the color, fireworks and sounds that give identity to the country.
Music from the state of Veracruz was also added, giving the night greater joy and demonstrating the great diversity that Mexico has.
Clearly excited, from the National Palace boxthe president He simulated a hug to the crowd and greetedat the same time, he said goodbye to the main public square of Mexico, in what was, His last cry for independence as president of Mexico.
The president’s supporters shouted in unison phrases like: “It is an honor to be with Obrador”, “Yes, it was possible”, while the president said goodbye from the National Palace box.
