Mexico City.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador met with Morena governors and the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, to evaluate the progress of the IMSS-Bienestar program.

The elected governors of Morena, as well as the majority of the members of the presidential Cabinet, were also summoned to the National Palace.

IMSS director Zoé Robledo reported on the progress made in each of the entities governed by the ruling party. Just on Tuesday, the official reported that the program has made progress in 23 entities, where 600 hospitals are being equipped and incorporated, in which, so far, 26,272 doctors operate.

He reported that the most lagging area was anesthesia, which is why today they have 4,084 anesthesiologists, as well as 3,939 pediatricians, 3,595 surgeons, 3,360 gynecologists, 1,691 emergency physicians and 1,497 internists.

In addition, he indicated, the second stage of the agreement with Cuban medical services is about to conclude, to bring 4,023 specialists. He even said that they already have flights scheduled for their arrival. On social media, the governors boasted about the meeting. “We are ready to build the second floor of the Fourth Transformation!” exhorted the governor of Baja California Sur, Víctor Manuel Castro. Without mentioning the deficiencies that exist, others boasted that the plan has “revolutionized” health in Mexico. The governor-elect of Yucatán, Joaquín Díaz, affirmed that he will sign the agreement, since his predecessor, the PAN member Mauricio Vila, did not do so. The governors boasted on their social media photos with the president and the president-elect, and with Cabinet officials.