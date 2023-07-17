In mid-March 2006, the President Vicente Fox intruded:

“Why go around inventing a career every eight days or rather every six-year term; that if a new economic model, that if a new social policy. What we need is permanence of public policies. You have to change the rider, but why change the horse, if the horse is walking well…?

For those dates, the candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador released the famous “Now shut up chachalaca”.

Three and a half months later (July 2) AMLOfor sad but effective 236 thousand votes, was defeated by Felipe Calderón.

In September of the same year, the seven magistrates of the Electoral Tribunal ruled that Fox’s meddling was the greatest “irregularity” in the development of the electoral process.

“He came to make indirect or metaphorical comments and even express mentions that affected the political positions that competed in the election,” they said, but they validated the elections.

That foxiada, mixed with lies and “algorithmic” trickerysupported the hoax of “fraud”, the sit-in that broke the capital and the pantomime of the legitimate presidency.

as president-electtwelve years later, Lopez Obrador said:

“I must acknowledge the respectful behavior of Enrique Peña Nieto in this processvery different from the treatment given by the past heads of government”, and he has repeated it on several occasions.

The memory is revived both by the early and open interference of AMLO in the illegal prolegomena of the 2024 election as because it has focused its attack not only on the prospects of the oppositionbut against whom she is barely a pre-candidate, Xochitl Galvezwhom has been dealing with unheard of viciousness.

And on Friday he dropped a nuclear bomb:

“They want to silence me (the electoral Tribunal). They don’t want me to talk. And where is freedom and freedom of expression and the right to reply and the right to dissent? Still haven’t been notified? Ah well! Well, I can say –I still have time, before they go to brush me–, ask claudio x to hurry up with the investigation with the contracts of his protégé. Being an official, her companies received contracts for works for about 1.5 billion pesos. Nothing more than clarify it, the one who owes nothing fears nothing. And public life has to be more and more public…”.

xochitl he reverted in a tweet without waste:

“President, you are very hater (hater). Remember that The one who gets angry loses and you are very angry. Don’t take it out on me because your caps they do not lift There are no magic recipes for success. play fair, #MexicoDeservesMore. I leave you one last reflection, I hope you enjoy it as much as I do”, and attaches a video from 2005 in which AMLO says:

“Imagine a president who comes to power from a change, hoisting the flag of democracy and that the first thing he does, or one of the most representative, most significant things in the political field, is to disqualify one of his adversaries.…”.

dishonored word.

