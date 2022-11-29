Mexico City.- The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador assured that the production of fuels in the recently built Dos Bocas Olmec refineryTabasco, could start until the beginning of 2023.

The AMLO government, which inaugurated the refinery two mouths On July 1, it was scheduled to start fuel production during the month of December, however, the president warned that if the promise is not possible, it will be until the beginning of 2023, indicating that “it is a process that takes time.” .

Next December 23, Andrés Manuel plans a visit to Dos Bocaswhere the new date on which the new Pemex refinery can start production could be determined.

“I’m going on December 23 (to the refinery) at once I tell them that if we are going to be there on the 23rd in the morning of December, not on the 24th, and not on the 25th, but on the 23rd yes and the refinery is already being integrated, That’s what I’m going to on the 23rd and it’s a process, it takes time, but yes, it’s going to start, if not at the end of this year, at the beginning of next year, the production of fuels will begin,” declared the federal president.

The Dos Bocas Olmec refineryis one of the emblematic works of the AMLO government together with the Mayan Train and the Felipe Ángeles International Airport, which intends for Mexico to move towards self-sufficiency.