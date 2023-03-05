The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced today that the first stage of the China II Aqueducta work to supply water to the metropolitan area of ​​Monterrey, will conclude in june and the rest could be finished two or three months later.

During his visit to Pumping Plant number 4 in Cadereyta, the president stressed that this will prevent a possible water shortage in the area.

In addition, López Obrador assured that work is being done on a medium and long-term project for water supplywith the aim of solving the supply problem not only for one or two years, but for eight or ten years.

The President also mentioned that there are other water supply options, although he did not specify them at this time.

Regarding the use of water, López Obrador approved that Tesla arrive in Nuevo León and pointed out that on the issue of water there were also agreements with the automotive company, who will use treated water throughout the plant, including for painting.

We recommend you read:

However, the Tabasco You do not have the data on when the construction of the Tesla plant would begin and still does not contemplate visits to that project.

It should be noted that the president’s visit to Pumping Plant number 4 was private and there was no access to the press, so his comments were made from a van in which he was traveling to the Monterrey airport and then to Jalisco.

It is important to mention that bringing water from the Pánuco River to the entity is not viable, since there is a lot of opposition in this regard.

The Tesla Promoter

President López Obrador pointed out that the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, was the main promoter for the Tesla company to settle in said entity.

“It has already been achieved. I no longer wanted to answer the phone, because I was… It was also achieved because the owner of Tesla, Elon Musk, also behaved very well,” said the president.

On his social networks, Governor Samuel García apologized to López Obrador for being so insistent.

“If something characterizes us royals, it is that we are very persevering to achieve what we propose. And to bring Tesla we did EVERYTHING, even calling him and calling him to get his support. Thank you very much for your trust and support,” he noted.