President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that his government will extend the regularization of so-called chocolate carswhich are entered by the United States.

From La Mañanera this Thursday the 23rd, AMLO announced the expansion of the decree so that authorized entities continue to regularize cars from the USA because it expired on March 31, ensuring that this helps the population.

“It will be extended for the regularization of foreign cars for 3 more months (…) This is done because having the registry helps us in terms of security. There are crimes that are committed in these vehicles and we cannot identify their true owners because they are not registered because they entered them and then sold them as their owner,” declared the federal president.

The Chief Executive indicated that the regularization of chocolate cars It is a measure that mainly helps Mexican families, since they can buy a car at a low price to carry out their daily tasks and even for their jobs.

“It helps people a lot because they are vehicles that can be bought at a low price and are used to take the children to school, or to work in the fields, in the case of trucks.”

He also recalled that the taxes recovered by the regularization in the entities, are directed to repair the streets in a national pothole program in a large part of the municipalities.

“Many countrymen help their relatives in this way and also because it is an income for the state and municipal governments, so that they can fix their streets, then three more months,” he pointed out.

To regularize a chocolate car, it is necessary to meet a series of requirements. First, the owner of the vehicle must be a natural person of legal age and resident in one of the states where the program applies.

In addition, the car must meet certain conditions, such as not having been reported as stolen and have a record in the Public Vehicular Registry (REPUVE).

The regularization of chocolate cars aims to reduce the circulation of vehicles that do not comply with Mexican standards and regulations. In addition, this program seeks to combat crime and improve highway safety.