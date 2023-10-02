President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed his condolences this Monday for the tragic collapse of the roof of a church in Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas, which has left 10 people dead and 60 injured.

During his morning press conference at the National Palace, the president lamented the loss of life and sent his thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims.

López Obrador highlighted the solidarity of the Mexican people and the support of Civil Protection authorities at the local, state and federal levels in response to the tragedy.

The incident took place during a church ceremony in Tamaulipas on Sunday. So far, 23 injured people remain hospitalized, two of them in serious condition.

The exact causes of the collapse are unknown, although local authorities have suggested a possible structural failure as a preliminary cause.

The collapse occurred during a community mass for the celebration of a baptism and several families were there at the time of the tragic event. The speed of the collapse did not allow for a timely evacuation.