Mexico City.- The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorexhibited an alleged property of the journalist Carlos Loret de Molaan department located in Polanco, Mexico City, with a value of more than 122 million pesos.

As he had anticipated, AMLO showed the department of Carlos Loret de Molaensuring that this was originally bought by his lawyer in 2019, and then delivered to the presenter of Latinus.

“This apartment was bought, I think in 2019, by his lawyer, a very fine person, a notary, Morales Lechuga,” Andrés Manuel declared in his morning conference.

The department is located at Rubén Darío 225, in the Polanco neighborhood of the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office, in Mexico City.

The condominium housing complex is a project of the real estate developer ABILIA, which includes a building with 122 apartments from 250 square meters to 500 m2 inside, plus gardens and common areas.

Apartment in Polanco/Special

According to the information presented by AMLOThe Department of Loret de Mola It has a value of 122 million 228 thousand 929 pesos, highlighting that the property is among the highest floors of the complex.

In addition, Andrew Manuel He added that Carlos Loret “has a mansion in Valle de Bravo that is worth a fortune” and his family has 12 apartments in Mexico City. Previously he had already stated that the journalist also has a apartment in the city of Miami, Florida.

The president also revealed the salary of Carlos Loret de Molareiterating his request to clarify his income and properties.

“I’m going to keep waiting for him to reveal how much he has.”

“I think that Loret de Mola earns about 3 million pesos a month, about 15 or 20 times more than the president, so all this is what will continue to change,” said AMLO.