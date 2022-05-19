Once again, the Mexican president proclaims his friendship with the mother of “El Chapo” and the grandmother of “El Chapito”. He again insists that he “has nothing wrong” with greeting the mother of one of the biggest criminals in Mexico and the world. And it is that, deep down, what the master of deception and simulation called López Obrador intends is to insert into the collective consciousness the idea that “the new normality” in Mexico is that of a “narco-government”, capable of defend criminals and murderers. And so, like kicking a boat, Obrador has been touring the country for years with the “tacky” idea that there is nothing wrong with financing a party with money from crime barons; of “narco”, kidnapping and extortion. All in exchange for candidacies, positions and political privileges.

For this reason, already in power, López presumes that he can not only greet the mother of “El Chapo”, but also free “El Chapito”, impose candidates linked to crime and even put the mafiosi in the elections. But none of that is new. On July 27, 2017, one year after the 2018 presidential election, I titled the Political Itinerary of that date: “The ‘narco’ rots Morena!” It is a compilation of events that confirm that the Morena party was born from the bowels of organized crime. That is why below the text of that July 27, 2017. Judge for yourself. We have dedicated dozens of deliveries to the subject. And it is that the alleged links between AMLO and the “narco” abound. Yes, for a decade we have documented that the narco rots Morena.

And if they doubt it, the tests go.

1.- Today (July 26, 2017), opponents of Morena in the Legislative Assembly of the capital demanded the resignation of the head of the Tláhuac delegation, Rigoberto Salgado, for alleged links with “El Ojos”, head of the “narco” in that demarcation. The deputies of Morena opposed it despite the fact that Rigoberto is the head of “Los R”, the political arm of “the Tláhuac mafia”, made up of the brothers Rigoberto, Ricardo, Raúl and Rosendo Salgado.

2.- Last Monday (July 24, 2017), Senator Alejandro Encinas –addicted to AMLO–, demanded that Miguel Mancera explain why the Navy intervened in Tláhuac to bring down El Ojos. Encinas compared the operation to the military action against students “of 1968.” That is why he forces us to ask: is the drug trafficker nicknamed “El Ojos” the same as the “sixty-year-olds”?

3.- A report by Letra Roja, broadcast on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, reveals that “Los R” of Tláhuac, headed by Rigoberto Salgado, hid information about the crime of 64 young people in that demarcation. The case seems worse than that of “the 43 of Iguala”, and again AMLO appears involved, who in exchange for financing Morena imposed “Los R” in Tláhuac.

4.- On February 9, 2017, the Navy confronted and killed the head of the Beltrán Leyva cartel, in Nayarit, nicknamed “El H2”. AMLO defended the “narcos” because, according to him, “they massacred young people and children.”

5.- In the Political Itinerary of February 17, 2017, I documented that –according to the testimonies of Morena militants–, Citlali Ibáñez, alias Yeidckol Polevnsky, and Delfina Gómez, were a link to the then leader of the PRD, López Obrador, to finance the construction of Morena in Guerrero. The ladies would have agreed with Lázaro Mazón and José Luis Abarca the delivery of money in exchange for candidacies; money from the Guerreros Unidos criminal gang, the same ones that killed “los 43”.

6.- In November 2014, Ricardo Gallardo, mayor of Soledad de Graciano, San Luis Potosí, was about to be Morena’s candidate for state government. Los Chuchos denounced the pillage to the PGR. Faced with the complaint, AMLO remained silent while the PGR arrested him for organized crime and operations with resources of illicit origin. Ricardo Gallardo financed Morena in San Luos Potosí and was AMLO’s favorite. (Today, the son of Ricardo Gallardo, named Ricardo Gallardo Cardona and nicknamed “El Pollo”, is governor of San Luis Potosí, thanks to AMLO)

7.- In December 2014, Miguel Ángel Almaraz was released from prison; He was the leader of the PRD in Tamaulipas, after coordinating AMLO’s campaign in 2006. He was imprisoned in 2009 for leading a gang linked to Los Zetas, dedicated to stealing and trafficking gasoline. AMLO and Almaraz’s friendship was public. (Today the huachicoleros of Tamaulipas financed the campaign of Morena’s candidate for the state government)

8.- In May 2013, four CNTE teachers were imprisoned for the kidnapping of Oaxacan children. The “teachers” kidnapped to finance the EPR and Morena. According to the Oaxacan press, Morena and the CNTE demonstrated to demand the release of the criminals. The truth is that a political negotiation freed the kidnappers. (Today Governor Alejandro Murat handed over Oaxaca to Morena)

9.- On September 23, 2010, the supporters of AMLO in San Lázaro presented Julio César Godoy Toscano as the symbol of impunity. And it is that Alejandro Encinas (undersecretary of the Interior in AMLO’s presidential administration) hid Godoy Toscano until he took office as the first “narco-deputy.” Godoy was lieutenant of “La Tuta” and by order of AMLO he became a deputy. It was a revenge against the then President Calderón.

10.- In April 2008, in Quintana Roo, Marco Antonio Mejía López, nicknamed “El Puma” was arrested when he was director of the Benito Juárez prison, for alleged links with Los Zetas. “El Puma” was part of the AMLO government in what was then Mexico City. In 2006, he was appointed security coordinator in the Tabascan presidential campaign.

11.- In September 2008, while “El Puma” was director of the Cancun prison, he delivered the food concession to Rafael Marín Mollinedo, AMLO’s collaborator in the GDF. The “little business” was made at the request of Nicolás Mollinedo, AMLO’s mythical driver, linked to Los Zetas.

12.- In 2005 AMLO gave his blessing to Juan Ignacio García Zalvidea as mayor of Benito Juárez, Quintana Roo. During his administration, “El Chacho” was arrested for embezzlement and alleged links with drug traffickers. Since then, Cancun has been the kingdom of organized crime.

13.- Also in Quintana Roo, AMLO promoted Greg Sánchez as mayor of Benito Juárez, arrested in 2010 for links with the Beltrán Leyva and Los Zetas. In 2013, after political negotiations with AMLO, Greg was released, left the PRD, went to the PT and said: “The PT is the true left.”

14.- On June 1, 2017, an audio that circulated on networks reveals a conversation between AMLO’s eldest son and Yeidckol Polevnsky, president of Morena, when they talk about laundering money on AMLO’s instructions. Will the Narca Regeneration Movement be Morena? “So or more clearly At the time” (END OF QUOTE) Today many are surprised by the outspoken defense that Obrador proclaims daily about his alliance with organized crime.

But it is also true that they have always been in sight of all the links between Morena, AMLO and the criminals; alliance that only those who close their eyes have not seen.

At the time

