Morelos.- A 12 year old boy who was trying to deliver a petition to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador during his visit to Temixco, Morelosit was pushed and pulled by AMLO’s bodyguards.

During the weekend, AMLO made a work tour in Temixcowhere in an avenue they placed a security fence so that the residents could greet the president, and a under 12 years managed to jump the fence in an attempt to deliver a request to the leader of the 4T.

However, when the boy ran to where the president was, security agents stopped him and then aggressively push it back to the fence.

Given the abuse of force against the minor, some assistants began to shout: “Let him go, let him go!”, and a man who identified himself as his father began to complain to AMLO’s bodyguards for their aggressiveness.

Workers from the Assistantship intervened at the scene, removing the minor’s guards and explaining to the father that they were only doing their job, but they did not do it well. After listening to the father’s claims, the officials they promised to deliver their request to AMLO.

“They were doing their job, but they didn’t do it right, that’s why we came (…) they didn’t hurt him either. Chill chill. Do you need something, a photo or something else? Right now we talk to them,” an employee explained to the minor’s father.

Apparently, AMLO did not realize what was happening, because he was greeting residents on the other side of the street, and he did not interrupt his journey to attend to the situation with the minor. It is not known what the request that the 12-year-old boy sought to deliver to him was about, nor if he received it.

The president went to the state of Morelos to supervise the progress of the IMSS-Well-being program, for which he visited a hospital in Temixco, and together with Governor Cuauhtémoc Blanco, led the State Meeting of the Well-being Bank in the municipality of Xochitepec.

