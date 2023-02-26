A true friend points out your mistakes, a false friend applauds them, in order to benefit from them.

The negative results of the economy with AMLO are due in large part to advisers afraid of telling him that some of his decisions are wrong or taking advantage of those errors. They do not want to suffer the same fate as the director of the National Petroleum Institute, who told them that Dos Bocas was not a suitable place, neither financially nor technically, to build a refinery.

Instead of paying attention to him, they fired him for contradicting the president. From the original budget of that refinery, 8,000 million dollars, by mid-2022 its cost was already calculated at 18,000, more than double the originally considered.

Texcoco, which would have been the largest airport in Latin America, was abandoned. Its cancellation cost more than the cost of finishing it. Part of its construction was financed by bonds in dollars placed in the international market, which would be paid with the money coming from the income of the Texcoco airport.

As it was not built, the government had to absorb the cost of the bonds that became due immediately when the work was suspended. To cover them, the government had to contract more foreign debt, which is currently one of the highest in the world, and increasingly difficult to cover its interest and maturities. PEMEX’s debts are internationally considered “junk bonds”. Your debt is paid with tax dollars. PEMEX is bankrupt. Your liabilities outweigh your assets.

The Mayan Train, which should be built by individuals, and on routes that do not destroy flora and fauna of the ecological reserve through which it will pass, is a source of diversion of resources. The Superior Audit of the Federation announced that in the works of the Mayan Train, improper payments were made for more than one billion pesos.

If President López Obrador ignores these multimillion-dollar errors and deviations, it is difficult for him to finish his term without falling into a severe crisis, caused in large part by not recognizing or solving his mistakes.