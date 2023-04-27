Mexico.- The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador it slipped into the Top 10 most viewed Spanish-speaking steamers in Mexico. After the Stream Charts consultancy located the Mexican president in position five on the list, surpassing renowned content creators.

As explained Stream Charts, the YouTube channel of the President of Mexico It is considered one of the most successful in the Spanish language. the channel of AMLO has achieved 13.2 million hours viewed during the first quarter of 2023. With this, it has surpassed Rubius, ElMariana, Juan Guarnizo and elXokas the latter exploded against the leader of the federal executive.

It was through his Twitch channel where the streamer, Joaquín Domínguez, known as ElXokas expressed his dissatisfaction because AMLO will enter the top 10, because that narrowly leaves it off the list.

“There’s a guy here called Lopez Obrador. Well, they have taken me from ninth place on the list and they have lowered me to tenth because it turns out that the president of Mexico is a streamer”, reproached ElXokas in a transmission on Twitch.

According to Streams Charts, “Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and is the only YouTube entry on this list. The channel is quite active, keeping the country’s citizens informed about the various activities of their leaders and any updates on the policies and rules.

Like ElXokas, another streamer who received the news with surprise was Ibai, who considered that there must be a big explanation in case it AMLO wins an Esland award.

The Esland Awards are a recognition given to Spanish youtubers and streamers for their great work. This recognition is similar to the Oscars in cinema and the Grammys for music.