Mexico City.- Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorpresident of Mexico, endorsed his support a Cuauhtemoc Blancogovernor of Morelos, for the accusations against him for alleged illicit enrichment.

During La Mañanera, AMLO was questioned about the recent complaints filed by the Anticorruption Prosecutor of the state of Morelos against Cuauhtemoc Blancoassuring that it was a matter of politicking.

“Yes (I support it) and what is behind it is (…) politicking, it is that Morelos there was a criminal association, in Morelos political power and crime fed and nurtured each other, so they brought it against Cuauhtemoc Blancoand they don’t stop attacking him, but I support him,” said the federal president.

Read more: Let’s see if they accept: AMLO will invite celebrities from the Sélvame del Tren campaign for section 5 of the Mayan Train

And it is that the Attorney General of the State of Morelos is requesting that the governor of the state be expelled to be prosecuted for the crimes of which he is accused.

The complaints were presented by Enrique Paredes Sotelo, a lawyer from Morelos and separately, another was presented by Gerardo Becerra Chávez who until a few months ago was in charge of an anti-corruption unit in the government of Cuauhtémoc Blanco Bravo.

According to one of the complaints, when Cuauhtemoc Blanco When he traveled to Brazil, he allegedly presented a false document to order that the Secretary of the Government of Morelos be authorized to supply him in his absence.

Another of the investigations is about alleged irregularities in the patrimonial declarations of the state president, since a mismatch was detected between his income as mayor of Cuernavaca and as governor of Morelos.

Read more: “Let them investigate me, I’m calm”: Cuauhtémoc Blanco responds to accusations by the Morelos Prosecutor’s Office

Likewise, it is requested to investigate the governor of Morelos for illicit exercise and falsification of documents, related to the proof of residence that Blanco used to run for mayor of Cuernavaca, in addition to allegedly failing to comply with the requirement of five years of residence in Morelos to be governor. .