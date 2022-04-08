Mexico.- The president AMLO “doubles” the ministers of the Supreme Court in favor of the electrical reformbecause the initiative was not annulled in the vote, precisely one day after the president “instructed” them with a “don’t tell me that the law is the law“and that the Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopezvisited the SCJN to lobby for the Electricity Industry Law (LEL).

The ministers did not reach the necessary votes to annul the central aspects of the electricity reform promoted by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which was contested by the opposition and favors the CFE over private companies.

Seven of the 11 ministers affirmed that the reform of the LIE openly violates the regime of free competition in the generation and commercialization of energy, and of transition towards clean energies, provided for in the Constitution since 2013.

But that was not enough because 8 votes were needed to invalidate the Law.

The ministers Yasmín Esquivel, Alfredo Gutiérrez, the president Arturo Zaldivar and Loretta Ortiz, rejected the arguments contained in the opposition senators impeachment.

The issues that did not obtain the eight votes for the invalidity of the electrical reform were: Preferential dispatch to energy generated by CFE plants, or from private producers that can only sell to the state company; elimination of compulsory auctions for the purchase of energy from the bidder offering the lowest prices; change of the marginal cost model, favorable to wind and solar plants, for one of unit costs, which benefits old plants that amortized the investment to build them; and the new figure of coverage contracts with commitment to physical delivery, which only CFE could fulfill.

According to the minority, which ultimately turned out to be decisive in dismissing the challenge, the Constitution continues to reserve the planning and control of the National Electric System (SEN), as well as transmission and distribution, to the State, although measures can be taken in secondary law to strengthen the CFE.

“The Constitution does not speak of dispatch order, legacy contracts, marginal costs or auctions,” said Zaldívar, “the Constitution establishes the principles that govern the National Electric System.”

He added that while the reform favors the CFE, that does not make it unconstitutional, noting that the only issue at stake is not competitiveness, but also the reliability of the SEN.