President Andrés Manuel López Obrador does not own his own nameaccording to the records of the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI).

Its name, as a brand, began to be used on January 1, 1995, but it was not until July 13, 2020 that the IMPI granted the use of its name, as well as the name AMLO.

The same record indicates that Alejandro Esquer Verdugo, his private secretary, is the legal representative of his name, as indicated in file 2352338.

Both the full name and “AMLO” can be used for advertising purposes, for the management of commercial businesses, commercial administration and even office work.

The cost of registering the name of the president was 2,813 pesos 77 cents, which is valid until the year 2030.

