President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated this Thursday that he does not know the amount or the details of the agreement with workers of the Notimex news agencyfor the liquidation of the company.

“I don’t know the details but I know that an agreement has already been reached to provide for all workers in accordance with the law, both unionized and trusted workers, they are going to be liquidated,” said the president in his morning press appearance, in National Palace.

“I do not know the amount that will be given to each worker but the budget has already been authorized and it is an agreement between the parties, a consensus was achieved after a long time”

That’s as far as I have information, declared the head of the Executive, who said that he will ask the Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, and to the head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare to report today.

On Tuesday, the Ministries of the Interior and Labor signed a coordination agreement with the Single Union of Notimex Workers (Sutnotimex) related to the extinction of the Mexican State News Agency (Notimex).

With this agreement, according to Notimex, President López Obrador’s commitment to protecting the individual and collective rights of workers is guaranteed. The director of the agency, Sanjuana Martínez, was not present at the signing.

In addition to the Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, the general coordinator of Social Communication and spokesperson for the Presidency, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, attended; Furthermore, on behalf of the head of the Ministry of Labor, Marath Baruch Bolaños López, the general director of Legal Affairs of said agency, José Luis Sánchez Cuazit, attended.

The General Secretary of Sutnotimex, Adriana Urrea Torres, also testified.

The Government of Mexico decided to extinguish Notimex because it fulfilled its purposes and objectives for which it was created.since currently full freedom is guaranteed to express, collect, disseminate and publish information and ideas.

“In any scenario, the payment of prerogatives and the corresponding compensation for workers will be carried out in accordance with the Federal Labor Law and the Collective Labor Contract,” highlighted the Government.

The Segob and the STPS will promote necessary actions before the corresponding authorities, in order to finalize the approval of the decree initiative by which the extinction of Notimex would be carried out, guaranteeing in a timely manner the correct conditions of compensation for the workers, he added.

As well as the destination that the assets, rights and obligations of Notimex will have.