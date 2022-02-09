UNITED STATES IS increasing lobbying against the electrical reform of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the president is getting closer every day to a break with our main partner.

The Biden administration is running out of interlocutors to make the tenant of the National Palace understand that if Mexico does not join the North American energy alliance, it will remain isolated.

From Vice President Kamala Harris to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, they have expressed concern.

Mexico will not only be excluded from the benefits of a region that will powerfully transform its competitiveness, but will also be placed on the cusp of breaking up the T-MEC and the associated costs.

The United States Special Envoy for Climate Issues, John Kerry, arrives today. President Barack Obama’s Secretary of State comes to defend clean energy and investments in that area.

The day before, the US embassy came out to clarify its position regarding López Obrador’s counter-reform: it definitely does not support it because it puts consumers at a disadvantage.

The clarification was necessary because last week Ambassador Ken Salazar was very ambiguous and misunderstood in his statements, which led the 4T hosts to believe that he supported the Tabascan.

President López Obrador is very attached to his electricity reform and Kerry’s visit will not go beyond that, a visit, since it is not seen that the Executive is going to change its position one iota.

In the Open Parliament organized by the Chamber of Deputies, it is clear in each forum and debate that Morena and related legislators have the slogan of automatically rejecting opposing arguments.

We will have to see how Kerry’s visit to Mexico is processed in the United States and the high-level meetings he will hold as President Joe Biden’s envoy.

It is to be expected that the White House will harden its position with Mexico in the coming weeks because López Obrador’s reform will try to pass as it may.

THERE ARE THREE OTHERS groups that are also probing to enter the bid for the Banamex assets that Citi is putting up for sale. Point to Banco Itaú of Brazil, which against all odds is indeed interested in the operation. The institution chaired by Milton Maluhy raised its hand in 2014 for the bank led by Manuel Romo, as did Banorte, chaired by Carlos Hank González. Also consider venture capital funds. In fact, in the financial circles, it is said that Advent, chaired by David M. Musaffer, General Atlantic, headed by William E. Ford, and Dila Capital, led by Alejandro Diez Barroso, are also considering entering. Also Mexican businessmen, beyond Javier Garza Calderón, who has already made it official. It is assured that members of the Jewish community led by Daniel Becker are other interested parties. His bet is to raise 500 million dollars through 25 partners who contribute 20 million dollars each. We pass them on at cost.

THE AREA OF compliance of Lloyds Bank detected that the financial broker that falsified the letter of credit that involves them, like Santander, in the failed Ixachi project, is Ricardo Juárez. This intermediary works for Process Point Energy Services, a paper company owned by Antonio Icaza and Todd Rutherford that hired ESAASA, owned by the late Reynaldo Santos, and CAABSA owned by the brothers Luis and Mauricio Amodío to obtain financing for 793 million dollars. This same broker had already left IDINSA by Víctor Ortiz and Lipsa by Patricio Álvarez Morphy hanging in 2020, who were also unable to raise the bail for this same project that would leave very high commissions for Octavio Romero and Marcos Herrerías, and whose main operator is Carlos del Angel. Hence his stubbornness that he fly.

ANOTHER MEGA CONTRACT THAT The government is preparing for the 4T are the five combined cycle plants that I already informed you were assigned to Siemens and Mitsubishi. The contracts are in the process of being signed because Manuel Bartlett’s CFE is selecting those in charge of engineering, procurement and construction. As is known, TSK, owned by Sabino García, is involved in the González Ortega plants in Mexicali and San Luis Rio Colorado, which are worth between 250 and 280 million dollars. Tuxpan Phase 1, perhaps the most appetizing because it represents a business of 780 million dollars, is being directed to Grupo Cobra, which is led by Miguel Ángel Spinola. This player was not on the radar of the state production company. They tell us that someone is pushing her hard. Cobra belonged to ACS, owned by Florentino Pérez, who has just sold it to the French company Vinci.

YESTERDAY THE COUNCIL Business Coordinator published the call for the 39 Ordinary Annual Assembly in which the vote will be held to elect the new president of the organization. It will be on Wednesday, March 2. It seems that sanity prevailed in the end and the lawyers of the body chaired by Carlos Salazar Lomelín did not find the margin or the legal interpretation that would give rise to a candidate as the winner in advance. So the campaigns of Francisco Cervantes and Bosco de la Vega will have to opt for the entire month of February.

