President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) revealed that the differences with the government of Peru come from before the removal of the former president Pedro Castilloafter a commission of the Peruvian Congress declared him ‘persona non grata’.

In La Mañanera on May 24, AMLO highlighted the fight for the Independence of Mexico and the empowerment of the peopleso he took the opportunity to mention the case of Perua government with which he has maintained tensions since Castillo’s removal and arrest.

The Mexican president assured that the differences with the Peruvian government did not originate with the “injustices” against Castillo, but rather date back to since Mexico provided aid to Evo Moralesformer president of Bolivia, and the Peruvian government prohibited the use of airspace.

“Do not think that we have differences with Peru from the injustice they committed by removing and imprisoning the legal and legitimate president Pedro Castillo, no, from before,” AMLO said.

“It was decided to go look for Evo Morales because they had fired him and there was also a whole racist rebellion in Bolivia, and they went to look for him on a Mexican Air Force plane to save his life, a very unfortunate and serious episode. What do you think the Peruvian government did then? They prohibited us from using the airspace. That is forgotten. Getting instructions from who knows where,” she noted.

He recounted that the Bolivian military had taken over the airport in Peru and even shot at the Mexican Air Force plane, but the pilot managed to get the aircraft out unharmed, thus saving the life of Morales, who received political asylum in Mexico.

Taking up the criticism against the government of Dina Boluarteand including Ecuador and the Brazil of Jair Bolsonaro, López Obrador accused that these kinds of governments are “puppets” of power groups, unlike what he claims is happening in Mexico, where “people have already woken up.”

“Who rules in those countries? Does the people rule? No, the rulers are puppets of interest groups, cases like there are here where the owners of Mexico felt and are still there wanting to return to their rights, nothing more than here people have woken up, that’s why Mexico is respected and respectable in the world“AMLO stressed.

AMLO appreciates being ‘persona non grata’ in Peru

In Tuesday’s conference, the Mexican president thanked for being declared “persona non grata” by the Peruvian Congress, which he considers a source of pride in dealing with a government like Boluarte’s, whose presidency he has refused to recognize.

“Thank you very much for declaring me ‘persona non grata’, because I would feel bad if those legislators and the lady who holds power gave me an award or applauded me, maybe I would feel ashamed, I would feel very bad,” replied the leader of the 4T from the National Palace.