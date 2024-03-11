AMLO did not comply; the hundred failures!

He sexennial cycle it's back.

And in the same way that happened six years ago, all the presidential candidates start the wicked game of promising and promising when, in fact, everyone knows that a large part of their promises They are nothing more than a rude deception: a “trick fools” game.

And the mockery becomes greater when, for example, the candidate of the official party, Claudia SheinbaumDares to promises “continuity” knowing that its promoter, the President López Obrador, has not fulfilled just one of his campaign commitments.

And if you doubt, you can do a basic memory exercise and you will conclude that the leader Mexican is not only a pathological liarbut He didn't keep a single one of his promises..

But the problem is not the liars and lies of the presidential candidates. No, the problem is the voters, who vote in favor of liars knowing that their speech is nothing more than “deceiving fools.”

That is why we have the right to assume that something is wrong, or very wrong, in Mexican society when, according to polls, a majority of Mexicans would be willing to vote for Mrs. Claudia, the official candidate, when we all suffer from the worst government in the world. history.

Even so, and despite the unconcealable “legion of idiots”, there is an obligation and commitment to truth and criticism here. That is why I document, step by step, the size of AMLO's failed government; and let no one say they are deceived.

1.- The poor were not a priority for AMLO.

2.- The poor are no less; They are more than in 2018.

3.- The extreme poor are no less; There are millions more than in 2018.

4.- There are no more and better jobs.

5.- The number of unemployed has not decreased, but is greater.

6.- GDP growth in Mexico did not reach 4% or 6%.

7.- No more food is bought with the minimum wage.

8.- It does not cost 10 pesos, but 24 pesos per liter of gasoline.

9.- Electric energy is not cheaper: it is 22% more expensive.

10.- Diesel is not cheaper, but more expensive.

11.- He did not clarify the crime of “the 43”; the parents were used.

12.- We do not live in a safer Mexico, it is the most insecure.

13.- Criminal violence in the streets did not end; was increased.

14.- The femicides did not end, but grew; They are an epidemic.

15.- It is not the most feminist government, it is the one that hates women the most.

16.- The murder of journalists has not ended, there are 80 dead.

17.- Official complicity with criminal gangs did not end.

18.- The murder of searchers of missing persons did not stop.

19.- Trafficking in girls and women has not ended.

20.- They did not reduce violent crimes by 50%.

21.- The crime rate did not decrease compared to the Calderón and Peña governments.

22.- The massacres did not end; They are more than ever.

23.- More than 182 thousand violent deaths had never occurred.

24.- There were never 150 thousand missing people; 50% with AMLO.

25.- We had never experienced a “narco-government” like López's.

26.- We had never experienced federal “narco-elections.”

27.- “Narco-governors” have never existed like today.

28.- An official party, like Morena, has never financed itself with crime.

29.- Never has a president ordered the release of a criminal boss: Ovidio.

30.- Never has a president publicly greeted the mother of a boss.

31.- The “huachicol” did not end; as there are 55 thousand clandestine outlets.

32.- Were those guilty of the Tlahuelilpan explosion not punished?

33.- Those displaced by violence did not end.

34.- Those responsible for the L-12 Metro tragedy were not punished.

35.- Corruption was not swept away like a ladder.

36.- Corruption is not over; It is the most thieving six-year term in history.

37.- Impunity has not ended.

38.- They did not prosecute AMLO's corrupt brothers and relatives.

39.- There was no criminal action against the president's corrupt children.

40.- Nepotism has not ended throughout the federal government.

41.- Influenceism and cronyism are not over.

42.- Was the conflict of interest of La Casa Gris not clarified and sanctioned?

43.- No electoral criminal, like Delfina Gómez, was arrested.

44.- 90% of public spending was not transparent.

45.- They cannot explain the thievery of hiding public spending for 5 years.

46.- They did not clarify the raffle and sale of the presidential plane.

47.- They did not clarify the 350% excess cost of the Mayan Train.

48.- They did not clarify the theft of millions of trees from the Mayan Train.

49.- They do not recognize that the Mayan Train caused the largest global ecocide.

50.- They do not recognize that Dos Bocas cost 200% more than budgeted

51.- They do not recognize the waste and failure of the AIFA.

52.- They do not recognize the waste and failure of Mexicana de Aviación.

53.- Didn't soldiers and sailors return to their barracks?

54.- It did not end, but rather the militarization of the country increased.

55.- The National Guard never controlled violence and crime.

56.- The violation of human rights never ended.

57.- The National Guard never had civilian command.

58.- The strategy of “hugs and not bullets” never worked.

59.- The crimes of candidates and politicians were never clarified.

60.- The Attorney General's Office was never autonomous.

61.- Political prisoners never ended in the Obrador government.

62.- Vengeance never ended in the López government

63.- The persecution of journalists and media never ended.

64.- Official censorship never ended.

65.- The imposture and the morning impostors never ended.

66.- The federal government's pact with criminal cartels never ended.

67.- They never investigated the death of journalists during AMLO's administration.

68.- There were no hidden payments to journalists and media.

69.- The power mafia that plunders the budget at will has not ended

70.- The health system is not like Denmark; It's worse than ever.

71.- It is not better, the ISSSTE services are worse

72.- It is not better, the IMSS services are worse.

73.- Children with cancer do not have medicine.

74.- The “mega-pharmacy” was not useful, only to steal the budget.

75.- There are no vaccines for 6 million children.

76.- There is no Covid-19 vaccine for children in Mexico.

77.- There is no one to blame for the mismanagement of the pandemic.

78.- There is no one to blame for almost a million deaths from Covid.

79.- There is no one to blame for the death of medical personnel due to Covid.

80.- There is no one to blame for the total disaster of the health system.

81.- They never went to the ISSTE, neither the president nor his children.

