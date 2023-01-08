Supporters of the former president of BrazilJair Bolsonaro, invaded the facilities of the Congress, the Presidency and the Supreme Court of the South American country, to demonstrate against the current president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro’s supporters called for a military intervention as well as the resignation of Lula, who defeated Bolsonaro, a far-right representative in the last October presidential election.

The demonstrators, who gathered in front of the Army Headquartersmoved to the Esplanade of the Ministries on Sunday afternoon, an act that Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador disapproved of.

“Reprehensible and undemocratic the coup attempt by the conservatives in Brazil encouraged by the leadership of the oligarchic power, their spokesmen and fans. Lula is not alone, he has the support of the progressive forces of his country, Mexico, the American continent and the world,” he wrote on social media.

Likewise, Lula himself rejected these acts and assured that he would initiate investigations to find the organizers of this invasion, in addition to the financiers, he also described the invasion as fascist and that it represented everything that is abominable in politics.

“We are even going to find out who are the financiers of these vandals who went to Brasilia and they will all pay with the force of law for this irresponsible gesture, this anti-democratic gesture and this gesture of vandals and fascists,” said the president.