The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorassured that there was no transport during the demonstration that he called in the Plinth of Mexico City for the commemoration of the 85th anniversary of the Petroleum Expropriation.

AMLO He indicated in his morning conference that those who are carried are his opponents, but that in the Fourth Transformation, citizens come of their own free will to defend their rights and show their support for the government.

“It is not a group of carried people who do not know what they are going to or what they are taking them to, the rallies that those who carry them do, especially those of the conservative bloc. People are asked why you came: ‘because the INE does not it’s touched’, so what? And other cases where people are: what are you doing here? Well, some trucks came and brought me, they told us to come, and there’s a meeting, everyone is there talking or eating’ boli’, palette, without conscience”, he said from La Mañanera made in Chiapas.

Andres Manuel insisted that those summoned on March 18 support Mexico’s sovereignty in the face of external pressure, referring to the recent tension that exists with the United States and the attempt to send their Army to combat organized crime.

“I am very grateful to the people of Mexico for their trust, for their support, because if not, we could not move forward, we would have to submit, both to vested interests and to expressions from abroad.”

“Because there are still those who bet that Mexico be treated as if it were a colony of a foreign government, and not an independent, free, sovereign country, then it is with the people, what Juárez said: ‘with the people everything, without the town nothing’; the town is a lot of piece and that is what was manifested, it was expressed on Saturday”, pointed out the Tabasqueño.