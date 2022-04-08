Mexico City.- AMLO He denied that his Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopez Hernandezhave pressured the ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation before the vote for the Law to the Electric Industry.

During La Mañanera, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, assured that Adán Augusto López did not attend the SCJN the day before the vote Electric Law to influence the decision of ministers.

The chief executive indicated that in the past it was when the president prevailed over the Power of attorneyHowever, he assured that now there is freedom in the decisions of the ministers.

“No, no, it is not the time before, if it were like before, do you know how they would have voted? unanimously, all, no, now there are freedoms, of course we do not agree with some ministers who, instead of representing Mexicans, represent business interests, are ultra-conservative”, declared the president.

celebrate failure

And it is that AMLO celebrated this Friday the “historic and patriotic” decision of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SJCN) to endorse the Electricity Industry Law.

“I want to inform the people of Mexico that the decision of the Supreme Court to declare the Electricity (Industry) Law constitutional was a historic, patriotic decision, for the benefit of the people of Mexico, for the benefit of the nation,” said the Tabascan.

He said that he did not want to “talk much earlier” about the importance of the Supreme Court ruling on the matter because “we knew the importance” of the resolution.

In this sense, he reiterated that the legal framework was being “abused” and that the state company was being “destroyed” Federal electricity commission and hold all “Mexican consumers” as “hostages” to make “juicy deals” and to “profit.”

“The damage was repaired, yesterday, the people were protected, so that in the future there are no abuses of increases in electricity rates,” said the president, after expressing that he was “very happy.”