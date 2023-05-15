Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorpresident of Mexico, He denied that he had not supportedor the National Artistic Swimming Team, who won gold in the technical phase at the World Aquatics World Cup held in Egypt.

After the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (Conade) and the Government of Mexico were harshly criticized for claiming the triumph of the swimmers, AMLO He came out in his defense, assuring that there was support for the athletes, since 6 of the 10 team members, They belong to the Ministry of National Defense.

When criticizing that different media spread the congratulations of the Government of Mexico to the Swimming team, the President Andrés ManuelHe reported that the members of the Sedena were paid per diem and salary for their attendance at the “World Aquatics”.

“Inform them that of the 10 competitors, 6 belong to the Ministry of Defense, that is, we are also militarizing the sport (…) They have their salaries, their per diems, their support, but there was talk all day yesterday that it was very meritorious oh! But they had paid for their trip because no institution had supported them,” declared the chief executive.

In addition, AMLO took the opportunity to congratulate the gold medal winners in the synchronized swimming competition.

Tunden to Segob

The Government of Mexico was harshly criticized when celebrating the triumph of the National Artistic Swimming Team, athletes who won gold in the competition held in Egypt, which they attended without the support of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (Conad).

Through Twitter, the page of the Government of Mexico spoke for the victory of the athletes in the world competition “World Aquatics”, celebrating the gold medal of the synchronized swimming team.

“Golden was the historic participation of the Mexican artistic swimming team in the world cup of the specialty in Egypt. Our athletes won first place, ahead of the teams from Italy and France. Congratulations!” they wrote on social media.

However, Internet users criticized the government for winning the victory, accusing that the Conade, led by the athlete Ana Gabriela Guevara, refused to give financial support for the team’s presence in the world competition, where they even had to sell part of it. of their bathing suits to raise funds and travel to Egypt.

They even highlighted the irregularities that have been denounced in the Conade since the arrival of Ana Gabriela Guevara, who took over the agency by appointment of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador upon his arrival as president.