President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent a diplomatic note to the United States Government expressing “deep regret” over the “unfortunate and reckless” statement by Ambassador Ken Salazar against the reform of the Judicial Branch.

The complaint was submitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) after the U.S. diplomatic representative considered that the changes being discussed in Congress could put democracy and bilateral trade relations at risk and even allow the infiltration of drug trafficking.

In the document, the Mexican government considered that Salazar’s statements, on a subject of a strictly internal nature, “represent an unacceptable act of interference, contravene the sovereignty” of Mexico and “do not reflect the degree of mutual respect that characterizes the relations between the two governments.” “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its profound surprise at this statement by Ambassador Salazar on internal issues and full national sovereignty,” says the note read by the President at his morning press conference from the National Palace.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry said that the reform seeks to consolidate an independent and autonomous judiciary, and that the proposed changes are through methods established in the Magna Carta.

“The Government of the United Mexican States wishes to highlight that the main objective of the constitutional reform initiative is to strengthen the rule of law through a reform of the judiciary that is carried out through the democratic procedures enshrined in the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States. The Government of Mexico is committed to a judiciary that enjoys true independence, autonomy and legitimacy, thus strengthening the rule of law and improving access to justice for all. “As such, the statement by the Ambassador of the United States of America expressing a position on this issue, which is strictly internal to the Mexican State, represents an unacceptable action of interference, contravenes the sovereignty of the United Mexican States and does not reflect the degree of mutual respect that characterizes the relations between our governments,” the Foreign Ministry claimed. The President reproached the United States for applying an interventionist policy in the American Continent under the Monroe Doctrine of the 19th century and assured that Mexico is a sovereign country.