During the morning conference from the National Palace, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was questioned about a series of investigations against the former foreign minister Marcelo Ebrardin which he was accused of corruption.

According to the aforementioned, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU)had revealed investigations into the diversion of funds from Mexico to bank accounts in Switzerland, France, the United States and Canada, who provided data on the transactions to the Mexican authorities.

However, this documentation was discarded by the administration of the then president Enrique Pena Nieto and the holder of the extinct PGR, Murillo Karamwho is currently in prison.

Likewise, Marcelo Ebrard, when he was the head of the Government of Mexico City, granted permits to construction companies and gave apartments to relatives, a situation for which he did not provide explanations.

Given this, López Obrador assured that this information harms Ebrard’s presidential aspirations, but that he will defend him, without this meaning that he is taking sides over the other Morenista aspirants.

“If I think it hurts Marcelo Ebrard, I have to defend him. I’m not defending him for taking sides, I’m going to wait for what people think. I’m going to go towards what people say”, and he insisted that there will be no finger in the process party insider.

In this sense, the Mexican president assured that the accusations were part of a political persecution: “I did not know this, but I did know that Marcelo was the object of persecution at that time. That is why it is strange that a process against him has been canceled, because Marcelo was frowned upon by the previous government. He even had to go into a kind of voluntary exile,” he commented.

He also added that this persecution was due to the fact that Marcelo Ebrard would have delivered the documentation of the so-called White House, owned by the then wife of Peña Nieto, Angélica Fuentes.

“They blamed him for having handed over the documents of the public property registry on the famous White House and from there, they began to harass him. You have to have these elements,” he concluded on the subject.