After allegations that Omar García Harfuch was in meetings prior to the events in Ayotzinapa, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador defended the former Secretary of Citizen Security, who was a member of the Gendarmerie Division of the Federal Police, and asked do not use the case for political purposes

In his morning press conference at the National Palace, the president mentioned that in the investigation that is being carried out it appears, and this was stated yesterday by Alejandro Encinas, that in at least two Omar García Harfuch participated in meetings.

“There was a meeting of state and federal public officials, one or two, when the events happened, but they are now public meetings, there are even recordings of those who participated,” said the man from Tabasco.

“And that is what Alejandro Encinas was referring to, that the former head of the Security Police, Harfuch, was present at one or both of those meetings.”

What I can say is that you cannot judge anyone for being in a meeting if there is no evidence other than that, the President stressed.

But he said that his involvement must be clarified because in these meetings the so-called “historical truth” is created and it is decided to fabricate the crimes and the serious mistake of wanting to hide the facts and shelve the matter is committed.

López Obrador pointed out that these meetings were headed by Attorney General Jesús Murillo Karam.because he was named responsible for the investigation, even the same official accepts it, in addition to Tomás Zerón.

And when they asked Encinas if García Harfuch had participated, he said yes, because it is true.

“But that is different from having participated in the disappearance of young people. What happens is that, as we are now in the electoral season, everything is already news for these purposes and we must clarify things as they are, not lie,” the President stated.

“Do not use these things to harm possible adversaries or competitors, other future candidates, and do not use a case as regrettable as that of the missing young people of Ayotzinapa, for political purposes.”

López Obrador commented that it must be clear that his government is carrying out a thorough investigation, so much so that the attorney who declared himself responsible is detained and Mr. Tomás Zerón is a fugitive in Israel, but protected in Mexico by members of the Judiciary.

Questioned about the appearance of the now Morena candidate for the Head of Government of Mexico City, he pointed out that it is necessary to see if elements are found that García Harfuch participated by tapping phones, or something like that.

“Until now, from what I have seen, there is nothing more than participation in those meetings,” López Obrador mentioned.

He noted that many officials participated in the meetings, and decisions were made.

He insisted that both Attorney Murillo Karam and Tomás Zerón are responsible, which is why action is being taken against them.

“I have always said that there are three stages. First, what happened on September 26 and the following days, that is a moment of several days. Then, the fabrication of the events, which goes through arrests, torture, until the statement where the so-called historical truth is made known and the case is closed,” the president added.

“And the third is what should matter the most, although it has to do with the two previous processes, is knowing the whereabouts of the young people, where the young people are. That is the most important thing, fair, humane, because there is already “130 people in jail, there is no case like that in the world, where a former attorney is in jail.”