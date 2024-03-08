He December 2, 2018day after assumption of Lopez Obrador to the Presidency, Vidulfo Rosales, representative of the parents of Los 43celebrated the decree that the new president would sign a day later ordering the replacement of the research of the Iguala case and the creation of a truth commission inspired by what the First Collegiate Court of the Nineteenth Circuit in Tamaulipas said on May 31 of that year.

That ruling, aberrant and absolutely unconstitutional but unappealable, is what allowed the release from around 70 accused by disappearance of the normalistas of Ayotzinapaamong other “reasons” because he supported the lie about what They had been “tortured”when what has been scientifically proven is that there were only nine.

The aforementioned sentence, which legally dynamited the actions of the Attorney General's Office of the Republic, was welcomed by the mourners and the ruling party in Congress, by the corrosive and factious Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts and even by the respectable Miguel Agustín Pro Center and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

Five and a half years later –on recent January 23–, López Obrador accused the Judiciary of protecting criminals and said he had evidence “to maintain that they released those who had participated in the disappearance of the young people (…). And the organizations, supposedly defending human rights, remained silent…”

By then AMLO had already expressed his total distrust in the GIEI, insulted and disqualified the Pro Center, and yesterday he asked himself and answered:

“Who made that first complaint defending the prisoners who were supposedly tortured? The Judiciary and the supposed defenders of human rights, the same defenders or representatives of the boys' parents, a double fire, which is typical of conservatism, the double face, the double morality, the double speech… “

The truth is that the ruling of the Tamaulipas court and the false commission “for the truth” that Alejandro Encinas headed as undersecretary only served to turn the entire case into a grotesque, bizarre person, thing or situation; outrageous, extravagant, ridiculous, nonsense, nonsense, scarecrow, nonsense, to persecute and imprison former public and military servants without foundation.

The relationship between the normalistas and the president rotted because López Obrador deceives with the truth:

It is true that the resolution of the Collegiate Circuit Court in Tamaulipas generated the improper releases; also that the judges, maliciously, gave a peremptory deadline to the Attorney General's Office of the Republic to present independent protocols demonstrating that the criminals had not been tortured, but what AMLO does not say is that the irrational judicial demand was part of the plan with the that his government agreed, as will be read in The Assault… below.

