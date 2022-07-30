Guadalajara Jalisco.- A just over ten months after Hurricane Nora hit the coast of Jalisco, the governor of the entity, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, accused that the federal administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, left the inhabitants of the region without support from western Mexico.

During a work tour he made around Vallarta Port and other points along the Pacific OceanAlfaro Ramírez mentioned the works they carried out in support of the inhabitants of the tourist destination after the fall of bridges and other damage to homes and roads were recorded.

“The renovation of Rivera Street, which was one of those affected last year by the hurricane, which was an important engineering work (…) is works that the state government has done with the resources of all Jalisco residents and facing the abandonment that we actually had on the part of the federation”, said the president of Jalisco.

He mentioned that one of the situations that has affected is the decision of the AMLO administration to disappear the Natural Disaster Fund (Fonden), in addition to anticipating that a file will be sent to the president of Mexico because, he considered, they gave him wrong information upon his arrival in Puerto Vallarta.

Enrique Alfaro said that the federal government only helped in the remodeling of a highway, however, they were resources that did not reach the government of Jaliscofor which he described as unfortunate that there are officials who give false information to the nation’s president.

“I am going to prepare a file for you, with respect, with a constructive spirit. But it is important that he knows what really happened and what really happened is that the federation left us alone in the middle of an emergency due to the impact of this hurricane,” the president concluded.

These statements come after the fact that in his last visit to the Jalisco Riviera, the native of Macuspana, Tabasco, stated that the state received one thousand 230 million pesos within the program “Reconstruction in Jalisco“, for the last three natural disaster events, including Hurricane Nora.