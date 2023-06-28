This Tuesday, President Andrés Manuel López Obradorrequested an explanation from the minister president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), why the salaries of members of the Judiciary are higher than that of the President of the Republic.

It should be remembered that last May, AMLO He also criticized the salaries and benefits of the Ministers of the supreme courtexhibiting the “high salaries” that they receive, since their salaries are higher than his, contrary to what is established in article 127 of the Constitution.

In accordance with section II of article 127 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, No public servant may receive remuneration for the performance of their function, greater than that established for the Republic President.

However, the Organic Law of the Judiciary of the Federation grants the supreme court the power to determine the income and incentives of the personnel, in respect to their autonomy.

Also, according to Law on remuneration of public servants, promulgated in 2021, it is established that both the Legislative, the Judiciary and the autonomous entities can establish their own system of job evaluation to determine salaries.

The manual that regulates public servants of the Judiciary of the Federation 2023 indicates that the salary of a minister is a maximum of 206 thousand 948 pesos.

This manual establishes that wages are supported by the third transitory article by which reform to the constitutional 127, which predisposes that the ministers continue receiving the same salary until they conclude their position, even if it is higher than the maximum amount of the president’s income.

Whereas, paragraph 12 of article 94 of the Constitution specifies that the salaries of ministers, judges, as well as electoral magistrates, they cannot be reduced during the duration of their position.

It should be noted that, in the remuneration law It is also considered that civil servants will be able to earn more than the president when they carry out highly specialized work, which is determined according to the specific skills and abilities of a certain profile so that they can participate in a selection or promotion process.