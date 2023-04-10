This Sunday, April 9, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that opposition politicians, whom he describes as conservatives, they want to ban morning conferences.

AMLO accused them of being intolerant, since they only want to speak, something that “they will not be able to.”

Through a video posted on his official Twitter account from his farm located in Palenque, Chiapas, the president said that all citizens have the right to be informed.

“We are already going back to Mexico City. We were in Palenque over the weekend, we are already saying goodbye to the ceibas, the soursop, the mamey, the dyewood, the birds, the saraguatos, the macaws ” AMLO commented.

“Tomorrow we are going to be in the morning, although they want to ban it, imagine, the conservatives. They are intolerant, they just want to talk, they do not want us all to speak, but hey, they will not be able to. See you tomorrow morning, ” said the president.