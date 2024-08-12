After accusing the judiciary of the so-called “sabadazos,” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador considered that the change of precautionary measure for the former governor of Puebla, Mario Marín, is an example of this type of practice.

On Saturday, writer Lydia Cacho warned that a judge had ordered the release of Marín, accused of torture.

This morning, López Obrador said that his opponents were protecting the former governor of Puebla because he helped them with the electoral fraud of 2006.

“There is the recent case of the weekend, another Saturday of a judge who is granting freedom to Mr. Marín, who was Governor of Puebla, and a judge has already given the order for his release,” complained AMLO.

“Do you know what these people did because they are the same, especially in their thinking, they protected Mr. Marín and do you know why they protected him? Because Mr. Marín helped them in the electoral fraud of 2006.”

“First, they accuse him, there is a complaint from Lydia Cacho and Felipe Calderón, the PAN candidate, goes to Puebla to say: if I win, I’m going to put Marín in jail,” the President added.

“Suddenly the election comes and since he helped them with the electoral fraud, they exonerate him, Calderón never says anything again, because he helped them with the electoral fraud.”

“Time goes by, they put him back in jail because the trial continues and now they release him, that’s why they don’t want the judiciary to be reformed, but that’s a matter that is, let’s say, routine.”

“We have already shown here how they apply the Sabadazos and this is another Sabadazo.”