Fear doesn’t ride a donkey, it rides a Suburban and preferably armored. Florestan.

One of the most certain things that President López Obrador has said is that his chest is not a cellar.

And no, it never has been.

Yesterday he confirmed it when he referred to his decision to dismiss Rogelio Jiménez Pons from the direction of Fonatur, in charge of the construction of the Mayan Train, which in the face of delays, route changes and cost increases, he replaced with the former Secretary of Welfare, Xavier May.

When asked why the change, he stripped it down:

It is that we need to finish this work and we need leaders who are fully committed, who will stop at nothing and who apply themselves thoroughly. To be able to carry out a work requires permanent control and supervision and we are not going to be considering that they are our friends or our colleagues, but it turns out that they do not give results. We are very sorry, we are sorry. We can love a person very much, but if that person does not apply himself, is not enthusiastic, does not have enough convictions, does not internalize that we are living a stellar moment in public life in Mexico, if he is thinking that it is the same routine life of the government , that everything is orthodox, that everything is flat, that it doesn’t matter if time passes, because then you are not understanding that a transformation is a profound change, it is a revolution of consciousness.

This was his synthesis of the inefficient management of Jiménez Pons at the head of the construction of the Mayan Train and the reason for his termination.

What I don’t understand, and he didn’t explain, is how, given this relationship of abandonment, he was appointed Subsecretary of Transportation of the SCT, which is a promotion.

PATCHWORK

1. LIES.- Hugo López-Gatell came out to say yesterday based on the cases on Sunday, when they always go down, that there is a reduction in Covid infections, which is false. Last night 44 thousand 902 cases were reported, and that they are bumped by the low number of tests, and 475 deaths were registered, those that were going down, the highest number of this wave. Until when, President, are you going to let him, and continue to deceive us?

2. HOMICIDES.- The reality has other data than those given to the president: Mexico ranks third in the world out of a ranking of 189 countries in terms of the number of intentional homicides with 33,000 in 2021, only below Brazil and India, and 27 are registered violent deaths per hundred thousand inhabitants, fifth place in the world. But they comfort him by saying that they were reduced by a thousand when yesterday, so far this six-year term, they total 111,248; Y

3. AMBASSADORS.- The approval of the Panamanian government for López Obrador’s proposal for Pedro Salmerón to be his ambassador is in doubt. Marcelo Ebrard already has the answer from that country that he keeps secret. As for Quirino Ordaz, he is following the process in Madrid and everything indicates that they will give him the placet.

See you tomorrow, but in private.