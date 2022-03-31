Mexico.- The PAN senator, Lilly Téllez, tried to justify her absence in the vote for an appearance on the Mayan Train in the Senate of the Republic, which earned her intense criticism for being from the opposition bloc, to which she assured that “AMLO could not be stopped” and has health problems that prevented him from attending.

Through her official Twitter account, Lilly Téllez responded to those who questioned her about her absence in the vote held on Wednesday, March 30 in the Senate to summon the heads of Fonatur, Profepa and Semarnat to appear to explain the reasons for change of route on the Mayan Trainthe massive felling of trees and the status of permits.

Faced with criticism, the senator recently affiliated with the PAN assured that the lack of her vote would not cause the destruction of the jungle, since it was not possible to stop the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador although the result of the vote was different, since the vote was an exhortation for Fonatur to carry out a consultation on the Mayan Train to indigenous peoples in Quintana Roo.

“The jungle is NOT going to be destroyed for lack of my vote. The military are already going to Yucatan, against everything. What happened today was for an EXHORT to Fonatur to be considered urgent to consult indigenous peoples. Even if the vote had been won, AMLO could not be stopped“Lilly Téllez said of her absence from the Senate.

The Sonora legislator stressed that a point of agreement would not prevent the destruction of the jungle “by AMLO’s orders”, for which she promised to promote actions to call those responsible for the Mayan Train to account as soon as she can return to the Senate.

“Unfortunately, a point of agreement in the Senate will not prevent the jungle from being destroyed, on the orders of AMLO (…) I promise that, as soon as it is possible for me to return to the Senate, we will establish from the National Action bench the instruments to call to account those responsible for the Mayan Train and do what is in our power to save the jungle,” he added.

In another tweet, Téllez revealed that the reason for his absence in the Senate has to do with health problems, since he has “seven hernias in the spine, four cervical and three lumbar”which prevented him from participating in the vote.

“We are not against the Mayan Train”: Xóchitl Gálvez

For her part, the PAN senator Xochitl Galvez Ruizwho proposed the point of agreement that was voted on in the Senate, explained that he is not against the Mayan Train, while defending the need to summon the authorities related to the construction to avoid Damage to the environment.

Through Twitter, the PAN legislator lamented that “there is no worse deaf person than someone who does not want to listen”, alluding to the result of the vote in the Senate, and warned about the damage that the change of route of section 5 of the Mayan Train.

“There is no worse deaf than those who do not want to listen. The change of line of #Tramo5 of the #TrenMaya will do irreparable damage to flora, fauna and communities in the Yucatan Peninsula. What is the use of having tourist developments if they are going to end natural beauties? “, He questioned.

From the rostrum, Xóchitl Gálvez stressed that the problem lies in the change in the layout of section 5 of the Mayan Train, which involves the felling of more than 8 million trees, for which she questioned the senators why they oppose a environmental impact study and the authorities are called to appear.

“We are not against the Mayan Trainthis is important for you to understand, section 5 was going to go over the existing road, that area was already impacted, there was no major problem, the problem is that they are changing the layout and that implies pulling down 8 and a half million treesPlease open your eyes,” he said.

“That is why an environmental impact study is very important, here I have not opposed the Mayan Train, what I am demanding is that synergistic studies of the Mayan Train be carried out, is it too much to ask? Why be against it? Does the head of the environment come to explain the project to us?”, declared the PAN member in the Senate.