Given the communication skills of the president Lopez Obrador and the appropriation of succession speech of Morena and also from the presidential election, the opposition squandered its political capital from the alliance on legislative positions in 2021 and sank into the swamp of the Mexican election. An opposition scenario must be analyzed: not going to the presidential election as in 1976 alleging irregularities, but in reality reflecting the inability of political unity.

Another scenario is also viable: the impossibility of a single candidate from all the opposition and that the PRI, the PAN, the Chuchos Party, the Movimiento Ciudadano and some figure from civil society present their own candidate in each one and reproduce the scenario of 1994 when the opposition had neither time nor political astuteness to capitalize on the crisis Zapatista and attended with nine presidential candidates.

Some political sectors have begun to review what happened in 1976: the PAN had a historical fracture due to the arrival of businessmen and could not define a presidential candidate, leaving José López Portillo as the only candidate, a historical event that had never occurred in the revolutionary-post-revolutionary cycle or after.

The only historical experience that is presented to the opposition is that of 1988, when Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas Solórzano broke the bottom of the PRI when he left the party and launched his presidential candidacy from the ghostly PARM, and little by little he was building and weaving alliances with all the center-left opposition parties. The key to this model was in the political and historical figure of Cárdenas. If in 1988 an opposition coalition had been articulated with the PAN –then under the control of the radical business group of Manuel J. Clouthier and his rabid anti-Lopezportillista agenda for the bank–, Salinas would have had no other scenario than defeat and not victory tight and fraudulent from him.

The opposition coalition current comes from the victory of López Obrador in 2018 and the organic unit in candidacies PRI-PAN-PRD in 2021, but the lack of strategic maturity in the party leaders, the ambition of those who have not been able to build a coalitionist thought and the scenario that someone sold them that if they all come together -although including Movimiento Ciudadano- the candidate of López Obrador and as a brunette would be defeated.

The first indications within the coalition reveal more possibilities of not combining interests and then each party would have to define its presidential candidate. For now, the PAN would be pushing Santiago Creel Miranda as the coalitionist candidate, but the PRI elites and even the militant base are looking for a PRI member as their own candidate; and in the Partido de los Chuchos their priority is not the coalition, but the objective of a minimum 3% of votes to maintain the registry.

President López Obrador, Morena and, paradoxically, the opposition press have fallen into the presidential political game of focusing all the information on the official candidate, and are even building the environment for an internal rupture if Marcelo Ebrard He is not a candidate in the nomination polls, but with indications that even this environment of uncertainty continues to benefit President López Obrador to define his candidate that guarantees the continuity of the 4T.

Hence, any strategic analysis must increasingly include the possibility that there is no opposition presidential candidate and an atmosphere of lack of guarantees is created, but it also does not rule out that each party is forced to define its own candidate and achieve some deals on a smaller package of legislative nominations.

As can be seen, none of the opposition candidates by themselves or together could repeat the phenomenon. Vicente Fox Quesadabecause the historical facts are repeated as a farce, if by any chance the PAN opposition supposes that the senator lilly tellez They could be recycled Fox.