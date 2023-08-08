Mexico City. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed his congratulations to three young Mexicans on Tuesday for their achievements in international competitions.

“Roy Fernando Monroy, who has put the name of Mexico on high by winning first place in his category in the World Arithmetic Championship, held on July 30 in Malaysia,” said the president at the opening of his morning press conference in the National Palace.

The 9-year-old from Hidalgo was the winner after solving 70 mental arithmetic operations in just five minutes. In his category, Roy surpassed talented children from more than 40 countries, López Obrador stressed.

“We also congratulate Rogelio Guerrero, a 17-year-old from Aguascalientes, who won the gold medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad, held in Japan on July 11,” said the Chief Executive.

“In the same way, we send our congratulations and it fills us with pride to Alejandra Valencia, 28 years old, who obtained the silver medal, finishing as runner-up in the World Archery Championship, which took place in Berlin , Germany”, added López Obrador.

“Our congratulations to these Mexican specimens,” he said.