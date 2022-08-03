Mexico City.- The President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that the Tigres del Norte will play at the Plinth before and after the Cry of Independence and affirmed that Franciscan poverty is enough to give joy to the people.

During the morning, the Federal President said that on September 15 at 8:00 p.m. the National Lottery drawand then at 9:00 p.m. the Zócalo square will open.

According to Reforma, at 10:00 p.m. the music will begin with the Northern Tigers to then give way to the Scream. And after the Scream there will be a show again.

“The square opens on the 15th, a party, for everyone, the 15th party, at 8 at night is the draw on the 15th, at 9 the square opens, and at 10 the music begins. We are saving because Franciscan poverty is enough to May there be joy and happiness in our people, it is also a historic day, they will be with us before and after the Grito, the Tigres del Norte will perform,” he announced.

Lopez Obrador announced that the son of Martin Luther King and “others” will be invited.

“Yes (it will have guests). I am going to invite relatives of social fighters from around the world, that is, those that, well, I have already invited and so I am going to invite others, the son of Martin Luther King, and his family, They are the best, affectionate, fraternal, he and his family will be invited, on the 15th, and others,” he added.