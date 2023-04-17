The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorconfirmed that the Government of Mexico will apply the summer allowance so that the electricity rates of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) decrease due to high temperatures.

When questioned on the subject in La Mañanera, AMLO assured that the subsidy will continue to be applied as in recent years, in the entities where it has been regularly implementedsuch as Sonora and Baja California.

“We are going to continue maintaining the subsidy this summer for Sonora and Baja California, for the states where this subsidy is already applied due to high temperatures, that can already be taken as a fact,” he declared from the Treasury Room.

Every year, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) supports the population of various cities in the country with a subsidyto somewhat cushion household spending on electricity.

This support is known as a summer subsidy or summer rate and applies only in some cities and states in the country.

He CFE subsidy It starts from May 1 and ends until October 31, which is implemented in some northern states and cities such as: Mérida, Monterrey, Acapulco, Torreón, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tampico, Monclova, Chetumal, Iguala, Tepic, San Andrés Tuxtla, Campeche, Tehuantepec, Cd. Acuña, Cancun, Coatzacoalcos and Tuxtla Gutiérrez.

And Sinaloa?

Despite the fact that the state of Sinaloa was not named by President Andrés Manuel, it will be included in the subsidy, since it has been a beneficiary of the measure for years.

In addition, the state governor, Ruben Rocha Moyaconfirmed that the subsidy will be applied in Sinaloa in the same period, despite the fact that his government sought to expand it in the entity.

“The subsidy, just like last year, we already have it contemplated, the management is done and it will operate in the same period. We wanted it to be expanded a bit, we have not been able to achieve this expansion, I hope that now that it is going to be bought from Iberdrola, electricity will become cheaper for us. Really, we hope that in the not so long future, but in the near future, the possibility of lowering the rates, for now the summer subsidy will operate, on May 1,” explained the state president.