Mexico City.- The President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorconfirmed the visit of his counterpart from the United States, Joe Bidenduring January 7 and 8, becoming the president’s first official visit to the country.

during the morning, AMLO He reported that Joe Biden will travel to Mexico early next year, arriving from the United States through the Felipe Ángeles International Airport.

President Biden is going to visit us, it is going to be on the 7th and 8th, Monday and Tuesday of January (…) so it is Monday and Tuesday, they both come (Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau, president of Canada), but it is being considered that there will be a bilateral meeting first, it could be with the United States, who are the ones who are requesting this meeting, before and then it is certain that there will be another bilateral meeting with Canada and then the Summit, here, the venue will be Mexico City and also As the president’s plane is a very large one, it will land at the Felipe Ángeles airport,” declared the federal president.

The meeting with the countries of North America had been announced for months, which was initially planned to be held during the month of November in our country.

Andres Manuel He assured that it is the presidents who have requested to land in the AIFA, as happened with the recent visit of the leaders of South America.

“The AICM also has the capacity, but now the heads of state are choosing to go to Felipe Ángeles,” he asserted.

As president of Mexico, AMLO has visited the United States three times, one of which was received by Donald Trump at the White House, and the rest by current President Joe Biden.