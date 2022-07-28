In the coming months, Mexican citizens will witness one of the greatest political tragedies in history.

Yes, we will see a colossal “civil war” within the official party, Morena; battle that could wrest control of the presidential succession from the owner of that “movement” and, therefore, of his maximization.

Of course, if not that the catastrophe triggers the opposite phenomenon, the so-called “necessary” – the empire of the indispensable, according to Cosío Villegas -, which would be nothing more than the justification for the re-election of López Obrador.

In any case, almost two years after AMLO’s six-year term expires, it is clear that democracy does not exist and will not exist in Morena and that the presidential succession will be decided in the oldest PRI style: through the undemocratic “finger”.

Indeed, in the months to come, no one other than President Obrador will decide who will be a candidate for his highest office or who will accompany him on the dangerous journey of presidential re-election.

And why the certainty that “Palacio’s finger” will be the only one that will anoint the successor for the coming maxima?

Because the head of the Mexican State and Government himself said it very clearly from his morning circus, last Tuesday.

And what did the president say?

In a display of anger -every day more common in López and that the entire political class understood as a scolding of Marcelo Ebrard-, and before the demand for an “equal floor” in Morena’s presidential succession, the president responded that ” it will be the people” who decide.

This is how the president explained it: “In the case of the candidates for the presidency (goes the) survey and what the people say; and I’m going to support whoever wins the poll.

“And also when it is said that there is no level floor, it is a contempt for people because no one allows themselves to be manipulated anymore; Don’t let that be used as an excuse…

“And how can there not be a level floor if it is going to be the town that is going to decide…?” (End of quote)

It is clear, compared to López Obrador’s own statement, that he and only he will decide who will be the successor in the 2024 presidential election by the Morena party. That is to say, a finger without shame.

Of course, if in the end the president does not decide for re-election in a kind of “necessary” in the style of the dictator Porfirio Díaz, in which case we will see the “autodedazo”.

For this reason, in the face of a confession on the part, the questions are forced.

Who, in the Morena Party, dares to say that there is internal democracy in that party?

Who, of the “geniuses” of politics in Morena, swallows the story that the presidential candidate will be chosen by “the people”, freely and through a poll?

How many of the surveys promoted by Obrador have been legal, credible, reliable and authentic? They have all been a farce.

Who, with half a brain, believes López when he says that Morena’s presidential candidate “will be chosen by the people”?

Which people, if Obrador’s history and his polls confirm that they have all been manipulated in favor of what AMLO decides?

Is nobody really allowed to be manipulated today, as the owner of Morena said?

The truth is that inside and outside Morena the only one who decides is called Andrés and his last name is López Obrador.

The rest is part of the lying rhetoric of the “beloved leader”, who from today clearly tells all the presidential candidates of the party he owns –Claudia, Marcelo, Ricardo and Adán–, that “the people” who will participate in ” the survey” lives in the Palace and that the direction of the vote is decided there in all the polls.

And for this reason, because everyone knows that the Palacio’s polls are rigged, we will see an epic fight for the official party’s presidential candidacy.

And again they force the questions.

What will Marcelo Ebrard do if the chosen one is Claudia?

What will Claudia do if the chosen one is Marcelo?

And what will Adam do if the chosen ones are Claudia or Marcelo?

The answer is elementary.

Both Claudia, Marcelo and Adán will discipline themselves and “peach” in exchange for a consolation prize.

And it is that the mediocrity of the three and the cowardice of their political histories have made them totally predictable.

Especially in the case of Marcelo Ebrard, who has already lived through the experience of a poll to seek the presidential candidacy, which AMLO would have won in a tricky way.

At the time, Marcelo had everything to bury the aspirations of López Obrador and even to take him prisoner, but cowardice doubled him down.

In reality, the catastrophe will come on the side of Ricardo Monreal, who is the only candidate who already has his name guaranteed on the 2021 ballot, despite the fact that López Obrador will not be his candidate.

And then, from which party will Monreal be a candidate?

It is clear that Monreal will never be ticked off by López Obrador. And the reason is elemental; AMLO does not trust the Zacatecan.

And faced with this reality, Monreal has already made deals with the Citizen Movement, but tries to get involved with the Va por México coalition, to become the candidate of the PRI, PAN and PRD, as well as MC.

That would be a candidacy capable of unseating Morena.

But lo and behold, neither the PRI, nor the PAN, and even less so the PRD, want Monreal, because they do not trust his past of betrayals and deceit either.

And it is enough to look at Zacatecas, the Senate and the Cuauhtémoc mayor of CDMX, to realize the kind of politician and ruler that Monreal is, one of the least efficient in the exercise of power.

For example, in recent decades Zacatecas has been the worst governed entity, by the Monreal family, while in the capital of the country corruption was the distinctive sign of Monreal in the current Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office.

In addition, of course, that the PRI could “have a hand” in the presidential candidacy of the alliance with the PAN and the PRD, if the tricolor wins the victory in the State of Mexico, in 2023.

In this way, and despite the “finger” that is coming in Morena, there is still nothing for anyone in the 2024 presidential election; Of course, against the hypothesis of a clean election without official handling, which seems impossible, since López Obrador is the king of fraud.

