Mexico City.- The President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He said that he is going to speak with all businessmen who wish to invest in Mexico, on the condition that their companies do not pollute or use excess water.

AMLO said this after being asked if he is going to talk to Elon Musk, owner of Tesla, to talk about the investment that this company will make in the country and about the place where it will locate its plant.

“When I can with great pleasure, with all the businessmen who want to invest in Mexico, we are willing to talk, provide facilities for companies to set up and create jobs.

Nothing more that they do not pollute, that they do not consume water in excess because we only have it for the people,” he said after leading an event in which he signed the decree to nationalize lithium.

In October it was revealed that Tesla could install its Gigaplant in Nuevo León, however, Sonora, Hidalgo, the State of Mexico, Guanajuato and San Luis Potosí have joined that entity in recent months.

Ebrard said that on Tuesday, during the meeting he had with Rohan Patel, Tesla’s director of Business Development, he told him about the Sonora Plan to promote electromobility and invited him to participate in the project.

“I invited him and he told me that he was very interested in participating in what Mexico presented with the sound plan. For example, they produce photovoltaic cells, because they can also participate as another participation of theirs in that ecosystem that is also being created in Mexico.

“In summary, let’s wait for the announcement that they are going to make, but yes, you have to think that it is an ecosystem, it is a company that has a very important added value,” he said.

He added that the installation of 25 industrial parks is being programmed before the end of the six-year term to meet the demand of the companies that will arrive in Mexico and part of these facilities will be found on the Isthmus.

He recalled that there are 400 companies that want to set up in the country and 26 of them will do so in the coming months.