President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador condemned that during the rally he organized to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the Oil Expropriation a piñata with the image will burn of the president of the Judiciary, the minister Norma Pineapple.

In La Mañanera, AMLO indicated that this type of demonstration should not be held, condemning the fact that his supporters have been so extremist in expressing their rejection of Norma Pineapple.

“This type of act should not be carried out, it is not the best, I think there are ways to protest without going to those extremes, that is what I think,” said the federal president.

“I condemn those acts, it is not necessary. We have to see ourselves as adversaries, not as enemies, and also we are not the same as the conservatives, they see us as enemies to destroy, not as adversaries to defeat,” he added.

The leader of the call Fourth Transformationassured that his movement has always been peaceful, for which he called on his followers to follow this line of behavior to express their disagreements.

Burning in the Zócalo

supporters of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador set fire to a cardboard cutout resembling the Minister Norma Pina.

During the rally in the Zócalo, on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the Oil Expropriation, followers of the President exhibited a cardboard figure, with a cap, gown, glasses and bags of money in his hands.

First, the “doll” was raised in the crowd amid shouts of “out with Piña, out with Piña.”

At the end of the rally, the figure was thrown to the ground to be burned.

The act caused great outrage on social networks, where President Andrés Manuel was pointed out as responsible, due to the constant attacks and accusations he has made against Norma Piña since her morning conference, since her arrival at the presidency of the Judiciary.