Mexico City.- After Mike Pompeo, former US Secretary of State, said that judicial reform in Mexico is risky, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that in that country “they are bad used to sticking their nose in.”

During the morning, López Obrador affirmed that the judicial reform does not affect anything and that the criticisms are “pure inventions.”

-Why is the United States so interested in judicial reform? he was asked.

“Because they are very bad at sticking their noses in,” AMLO responded.

“It doesn’t affect anything, they are pure inventions, it’s just that they remained anchored in the time of the Monroe Doctrine, that of America for the Americans, understanding that America is nothing more than them, there is an attitude, a very interventionist current.”

REFORMA published on Friday that Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State in the Donald Trump Administration, considered that the constitutional reforms promoted by López Obrador violate the USMCA, will damage relations with the United States and will cause economic stagnation in Mexico.

Judicial reform, he said, is the most risky, and urged Claudia Sheinbaum and President Joe Biden to intervene to stop the initiatives.

“The constitutional and political changes expected in Mexico will alter the bilateral relationship with the United States, causing chaos on the border and probably starting a trade war. The result will be economic stagnation in Mexico,” he stated in a text published in the newspaper The Wall Street. Journal.

He considered that AMLO’s purpose of promoting the approval of legislation that eliminates independent regulatory bodies or integrates them into government offices means a “clear violation of the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement.”

Likewise, he said, the effort to stop transgenic corn will damage the T-MEC.

However, Pompeo considered that the most worrying thing for foreign investors is judicial reform.

This morning in his conference, López Obrador assured that it is natural for Pompeo to think that because there are going to be elections in November.

“It is natural that he thinks that, he was President Trump’s Secretary of State, I think he even aspired to the Presidency for the Republican Party,” added the Mexican federal president.

“We respect your point of view, we do not share it, we understand the circumstance of what is being experienced in the United States so that all Mexicans have information, there are going to be elections in November in the United States and there is the campaign, so there are mutual accusations and “Everyone has their opinion.”

López Obrador took the opportunity to remember the debate that Joe Biden and Donald Trump will have this week.

“The day after tomorrow there will be a debate between President Biden and former President Trump, don’t miss it,” he said.